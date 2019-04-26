NBA Rumors: This Team Reached Out To Celtics About Kyrie Irving Before Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics have made it quite clear they want Kyrie Irving a part of their long-term future plans, but that didn’t stop one team from inquiring about the star guard.

Although Irving verbally committed to re-signing with Boston, he hasn’t been as committal throughout the season. And the Los Angeles Clippers saw that as an opportunity to try and acquire the six-time All Star, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

“Sources say Boston ownership and senior leadership in Ainge and coach Brad Stevens agreed before the trade deadline that the team was moving forward with the current roster — which owners believed was ready for a title run — and not to make moves that would impact the roster’s chances of competing in the East, such as listening to offers for Irving,” Charania wrote. “The Celtics’ leaders believed the team was built for a title. The Clippers made a preliminary call to Boston on Irving prior to the Harris trade to Philadelphia, league sources said. A quick no was given.”

It’s not all that shocking the Clippers at least checked in, considering they’ve been rumored to be a potential landing spot for some of the upcoming free agents.

But Boston is focused on its second-round matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks that begins Sunday afternoon. And if the C’s continue their success throughout the postseason, Irving likely will have more desire to sign with the Green long-term.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images