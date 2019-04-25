NESN Bruins Podcast: Previewing Playoff Series Vs. Blue Jackets

It’s not a total surprise the Boston Bruins are in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their opponent is a bit shocking.

Having put the finishing touches on their first-round series with a 5-1 Game 7 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the B’s now will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in the conference semifinals. The Blue Jackets, who snuck into the postseason as the second wild card, pulled off a stunner by sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round.

