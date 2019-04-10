NESN Bruins Podcast: Previewing Playoff Series Vs. Maple Leafs

The Stanley Cup playoffs have arrived.

Puck drop for the NHL’s second season kick off Wednesday, but arguably the most compelling series of all won’t begin until Thursday.

The Boston Bruins will host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their first-round series Thursday at TD Garden. There are few matchups this round that, on paper, are as evenly matched as B’s-Leafs.

In this episode of the “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen preview the upcoming series from top to bottom, offering predictions for both Boston-Toronto and the other seven first-round playoff matchups.

Take a listen to the episode in the player below.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images