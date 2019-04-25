NESN Introduces ‘My Story,’ New Red Sox Series In Players’ Own Words

April 25, 2019 — NESN, the home of the Boston Red Sox, will debut the first episode of a new 18-part series titled My Story presented by BuyaToyota.com and Sullivan Tire on Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET, immediately following Red Sox post-game coverage.

Every player has a story about his journey to the big leagues. From their youth baseball beginnings to the people, places and events that had the biggest influence on them during their rise to the majors, each player has a unique story that only he can tell. Produced by the same production team that created NESN’s David Ortiz and Patrice Bergeron specials, My Story will introduce new episodes featuring different Red Sox players throughout the summer of 2019.

The premiere dates for the first three episodes are listed below:

David Price – April 27 at 8:00 p.m. (with Jerry Remy)

Mookie Betts – May 11 at 5:00 p.m. (with Jahmai Webster)

J.D. Martinez – May 27 at 8:00 p.m. (with Jahmai Webster)

Additional players that will be featured on upcoming episodes of My Story include Matt Barnes, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Ryan Brasier, Xander Bogaerts, Brock Holt, Dustin Pedroia, Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriquez, and many more. New player episodes and their corresponding premiere dates are subject to change and will be announced at NESN.com/MyStory.

Interviews in the My Story series will be conducted by NESN’s Jerry Remy (@Jerry_Remy), Tom Caron (@TomCaron), Manny Delcarmen and Jahmai Webster (@WebsterOnTV).

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESNplus are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESNgo app and at NESNgo.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).