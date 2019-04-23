NESN Patriots Podcast: Ideal Seven-Round Mock Draft For New England

Two days before the start of the 2019 NFL Draft, NESN.com New England Patriots beat writers Doug Kyed and Zack Cox hunkered down in their own war room (aka the NESN podcast studio) to simulate a full, seven-round Patriots draft.

Using Fanspeak’s mock draft simulator, Doug and Zack made each of the Patriots’ 12 selections — and took the listeners along for the ride.

Below is a look at their draft haul, which features a surprise top pick, four pass-catchers, a potential quarterback of the future and some high-upside late-rounders.

For a full breakdown of the rationale behind each pick, listen to the latest edition of the “NESN Patriots Podcast” in the player above and follow NESN Podcasts on iTunes.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images