Nets Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 5 Online

Will there be fireworks Tuesday night in the City of Brotherly Love?

The first-round NBA playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers has featured no shortage of chippiness. Things came to a head in Saturday’s Game 4, as a skirmish led to ejections for both Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler. The Sixers ended up getting the last laugh, earning a comeback victory and a 3-1 series lead.

The Nets will look to keep their season alive when the two sides square off in Game 5 at Wells Fargo Center.

Here’s how to watch Nets-76ers Game 5 online:

When: Tuesday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images