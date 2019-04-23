NFL Draft 2019: Biggest Need For All 32 Teams Entering Thursday’s First Round

The NFL draft is just about here and soon, the clock will be running for the Arizona Cardinals with the first overall pick. There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding the top of the draft board, with Kyler Murray remaining the popular pick to go No. 1 overall, but everyone is looking to shore up their rosters before the season begins. Here’s a look at one need for all 32 teams.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Need: Wide Receiver

First pick: No. 1 overall

Potential target: Marquise Brown, Oklahoma (second round)

If the Cardinals trade Josh Rosen, quarterback technically would be their biggest need with all indications being they’d then take Kyler Murray with the first-overall pick. But at No. 33, expect Arizona to fill a real need at wideout, and Brown, while undersized, is the kind of shifty and speedy threat Kliff Kingsbury’s offense will need should Brown fall out of the first.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Need: Edge

First pick: No. 14 overall

Potential target: Brian Burns, Florida State

The Falcons could jump at an offensive tackle here, but Burns would address the team’s biggest need — which is getting after the quarterback. The Falcons ranked 24th in the league with 2.3 sacks per game last season, and Burns’ 10 sacks and 15.5 tackles for a loss will be awfully enticing at No. 14.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Need: Wide Receiver

First pick: No. 22 overall

Potential target: A.J. Brown, Ole Miss

Baltimore receivers accounted for just 81 catches last season, so the Ravens undoubtedly would like to bolster their options as Lamar Jackson takes full reigns of the team. Brown’s size (6-foot, 226 pounds) make him a slot bully with the ability to jump in and make an impact right away.

BUFFALO BILLS

Need: Tight end

First pick: No. 9 overall

Potential target: T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

A weapon in the pass game and as a run blocker, Hockenson should be the first tight end off the board and Buffalo probably serves a likely landing spot and would provide a massive boost to two-tight end sets. Buffalo could also jump at an edge rusher should one of the draft’s top prospects drop.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Need: Defensive Line

First pick: No. 16 overall

Potential target: Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

Ferrell would make a pretty solid 1-2 combo with defensive tackle Kawann Short to shore up the Panthers zone-based 4-3 defense. Ferrell presents a pretty solid option on the edge with prototypical size, length and strength to offer early help against both the run and pass.

CHICAGO BEARS

Need: Safety

First pick: No. 87 overall

Potential target: Marquise Blair, Utah

Although slightly undersized at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Blair’s aggressive style is highly touted. He’s noted as an “athletic, full-throttle prospect with the mindset of a linebacker in a free safety body,” in NFL.com’s draft profile.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Need: Linebacker

First pick: No. 11 overall

Potential target: Devin Bush, Michigan

Bush is toward the top in a draft full of linebacker prospects and would fill into Vontaze Burfict’s well in the Cincinnati defense if he falls out of the top-10. White’s a running back convert, and possesses elite speed at linebacker.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Need: Safety

First pick: No. 49 overall

Potential target: Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

The Browns traded away their first-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to acquire Odell Beckham Jr., which should lead to some intrigue on draft day. Abram is a physical option that can play sideline to sideline and could help out in a nickel scheme as well.

DALLAS COWBOYS

Need: Tight end

First pick: No. 58 overall

Potential target: Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

Jason Witten is returning, but it certainly is far from a guarantee that the 37-year-old will be able to contribute at a high rate, and is signed to just a one-year deal. Sternberger is not an elite athlete, but still is a solid second- or third-round option that could help out Dallas’ pass game.

DENVER BRONCOS

Need: Quarterback

First pick: No. 10 overall

Potential target: Drew Lock, Missouri

It’s kind of hard to see Joe Flacco being the guy in Mile High for the long term, and Lock presents a possible franchise option as the projected second quarterback off the board. Pass protection is also a big need, but Denver likely will wait till Day 2 to shore up that area. Expect John Elway to make a splash by taking Lock, or the best available player, when their number is called.

DETROIT LIONS

Need: Edge

First pick: No. 8 overall

Potential target: Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

Detroit can make a pretty lethal pass-rush combo with Trey Flowers here should they be able to jump on Sweat. At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Sweat put in a 4.41 in the 40-yard dash and has enough raw talent to get him into a starting lineup from Day 1, and he will only get better as he grows into his impressive frame.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Need: Offensive Tackle

First pick: No. 12 overall

Potential target: Jonah Williams, Alabama

The Packers could jump on an option at tight end or linebacker should it fall that way, but make no mistake, Green Bay will add to the offensive in one of the first two days of the draft.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Need: Offensive Line

First pick: No. 23 overall

Potential target: Andre Dillard, Washington State

Deshaun Watson took a beating last season, and Houston should do whatever it can to ensure they land Dillard, a surefire bet at left tackle. That likely means using the No. 23 pick and a pair of second rounders to move up. Should they stay put, Kansas State’s Dalton Risner and Alabama’s Jonah Williams could be other options.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Need: Defensive Line

First pick: No. 26 overall

Potential target: Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

The Colts could look to move up to land Clemson’s other DT prospect Christian Wilkins, but this also serves as a likely scenario. Lawrence is a massive tackle (6-foot-4, 342 pounds) with the ability to play both a 3-4 or 4-3.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Need: Tackle

First pick: No. 7 overall

Potential target: Jawaan Taylor, Florida

Taylor presents a plus run-blocking option with above average size and the foot quickness to succeed in pass protection as well. He would fit well in the Jags’ smashmouth offense paving the way for Leonard Fournette.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Need: Cornerback

First pick: No. 29 overall

Potential target: Byron Murphy, Washington

This is not a top-heavy draft class at cornerback but there should be a couple of late first-round options for the Chiefs here. Murphy is undersized, but terrific in pass coverage, picking off four passes and getting a hand on 13 more as a redshirt sophomore at Washington.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Need: Offensive Line

First pick: No. 28 overall

Potential target: Dalton Risner, Kansas State

The Chargers’ front did well in running schemes last season, but an upgrade in pass protection for the aging Philip Rivers is in order. Risner provides tons of flexibility having played right tackle and center in college.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Need: Center

First pick: No. 31 overall

Potential target: Garrett Bradbury, N.C. State

There is a 50-50 shot that Bradbury falls to the Rams at No. 31. LA decided to cut center John Sullivan and Bradbury could be an immediate replacement as an athletic pivot.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Need: Quarterback

First pick: No. 13 overall

Potential target: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

Day 1 of the NFL Draft could go in several directions for the Dolphins. First-year head coach Brian Flores has multiple holes to fill, including some big gaps on the defensive line. But quarterback perhaps is the most glaring hole, and Miami can make a splash if Haskins drops from the top 10.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Need: Guard

First pick: No. 18 overall

Potential target: Cody Ford, Oklahoma

Little doubt the Vikings won’t boost their line early in the draft. Ford played tackle in college but has the versatility to shift over to guard and may even be better suited to play the inside at the pro level.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Need: Defensive Tackle

First-round pick: No. 32 overall

Potential target: Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

Predicting what the Patriots will do in the first round of the NFL draft is like guessing someone’s four-digit password by starting with 0000 then going to 0001 — it’s just about impossible. But Simmons may have been a top-10 talent in this draft had a torn ACL not cost him the 2019 season, and that’s not including his off-field issues, either.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Need: Center

First pick: No. 62 overall

Potential target: Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

Max Unger’s unexpected retirement leaves a hole in front of quarterback Drew Brees. The Saints could try to trade up for the likes of Bradbury, but McCoy could be an option in the second round.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Need: Edge

First pick: No. 6 overall

Potential target: Rashan Gary, Michigan

The Giants have a multitude of areas that need improvement including wide receiver, corner and offensive line. That’s all not to mention the quarterback situation. Assuming the Giants are true to their word and this still is Eli Manning’s team, they go out and get the best defensive line option at No. 6.

NEW YORK JETS

Need: Edge

First pick: No. 2 overall

Potential target: Josh Allen, Kentucky

If the draft board holds and Murray and Nick Bosa go No. 1 and No. 2, the Jets should land on Allen, a New Jersey native, who would be an elite addition to the Jets’ defensive front. Allen is a true hybrid linebacker with the ability to rush the passer or float in coverage.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Need: Defensive Line

First pick: No. 4 overall

Potential target: Quinnen Williams, Alabama

With needs all over the field and a ton of draft picks in tow, the Raiders likely will simply take the best player available here. If everything goes to plan, they take Williams, who is an instant starter with Pro Bowl potential.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Need: Running back

First pick: No. 25 overall

Potential target: Josh Jacobs, Alabama

Running back isn’t necessarily the most pressing need in Philly. But with Jordan Howard set to hit free agency after the season, Jacobs could be the pick if the Eagles remain at No. 25 and opt to take a linebacker or offensive lineman in later rounds. Jacobs ran for 640 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Crimson Tide last season.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Need: Wide Receiver

First pick: No. 20 overall

Potential target: D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss

The departure of pass-catching fiend Antonio Brown obviously has been well-documented, and while JuJu Smith-Schuster is a viable option to replace Brown as the top pass catcher, the Steelers could use another set of hands. If Metcalf is there, it should be him, though his Ole Miss teammate A.J. Brown could also land here.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Need: Edge

First pick: No. 2 overall

Potential target: Nick Bosa, Ohio State

San Francisco’s pass rush is in for a total overhaul with Bosa joining Dee Ford, who was acquired in a trade with the Chiefs, in the Bay. Bosa’s career sooner than anticipated at Ohio State after a core injury required surgery, but make no mistake, he still is a bona fide superstar prospect.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Need: Defensive End

First pick: No. 21 overall

Potential target: Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech

Ferguson is an undersized rusher with a high motor that could really help out the Seahawks’ 4-3 scheme. Ferguson provides an elite ability to get in the backfield, tallying 17.5 sacks as a senior and posted a whopping 67.5 tackles for a loss as a four-year starter at Louisiana Tech.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Need: Inside Linebacker

First pick: No. 5 overall

Potential target: Devin White, LSU

The Bucs could very well jump on Sweat here to shore up the defensive line, but White is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who could fill in for Kwon Alexander, now in San Francisco. White ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and is a bona fide top-five prospect.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Need: Tight end

First pick: No. 19 overall

Potential target: Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

This pick essentially could be a toss up between Smith and Iowa’s Noah Fant, who has the higher upside as a pass catcher. But Fant reportedly had his issues at Iowa with the coaching staff, and Smith is the better blocking option, which bodes well for Tennessee’s run game behind Derrick Henry.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Need: Quarterback

First pick: No. 15 overall

Potential target: Daniel Jones, Duke

Washington is a possible trade destination for Rosen, but it may take the ‘Skins’ first-round pick to get the deal done. Taking Jones is another option should he last this long. He threw for 2,674 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a senior for the Blue Devils and was a three-year starter.

