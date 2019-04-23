NFL Draft 2019: Ranking 10 Best Linebacker Prospects Available

Before the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn., we’re breaking down each position group to bring you our ranking of the best prospects.

Here’s a look at our top 10 linebackers:

1. Devin White, LSU (6-foot, 237 pounds)

2018 stats: 123 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

Since the start of his college football career, White has grown into one of the most promising linebacker prospects as of late. His work ethic and competitiveness have stuck out among his fellow prospects, while his speed has been a constant strength of his. Although he still has some work to do on his control and general efficiency, there’s a solid chance the junior be the first linebacker selected in the draft.

2. Devin Bush, Michigan (5-foot-11, 234 pounds)

2018 stats: 67 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 passes defensed

He might not be the tallest prospect entering the draft, but Bush is no small guy, nor does he play like it. Although his size could lead some teams to pass him by, the Michigan product will more than likely to play fast and free on the outside for whichever team selects him. The junior presents a healthy pick for any team that wants strength and speed on their side.

3. Mack Wilson, Alabama (6-foot-1, 240 pounds)

2018 stats: 71 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 2 interceptions

With a great sense of coverage and good hands to boot, Wilson is certainly one of the top picks for linebacker in 2019. He was voted second-team All-SEC in 2018 after a wildly successful season for the junior at Alabama. As a product of the Crimson Tide, he also has plenty of experience in a playoff environment, which could be somewhat tempting for some teams.

4. Tre Lamar, Clemson (6-foot-2, 234 pounds)

2018 stats: 79 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 interception

Size and strength are just some of the biggest assets Lamar brings to the table when it comes to the draft. In 2018, he was nominated for the Butkus Award (given to the top linebacker in the nation) in addition to earning second-team All-ACC honors as well. He may lack some fluidity, especially in coverage situations, but makes up for that with his skill on special teams.

5. Germaine Pratt, NC State (6-foot-2, 240 pounds)

2018 stats: 104 tackles, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Pratt proved himself to be a key player for the Wolfpack down the stretch thanks to his speed and coverage skills. The senior earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2018 in addition to his team-leading six sacks over 11 starts. Pratt sat out NC State’s bowl game this year to rest an injured ankle ahead of the draft, so we’ll see how that decision ultimately pans out for him in the long run.

6. Te’von Coney, Notre Dame (6-foot-1, 234 pounds)

2018 stats: 123 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 interception

Teams looking for a player with great transition skills would fare well by picking Coney in the draft. 2018 was quite the year for Coney, who racked up 123 tackles and four sacks for the Irish in his senior year. There is still work to be done in coverage, but his resiliency is certainly a quality to be desired.

7. Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State (6-foot-2, 242 pounds)

2018 stats: 101 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception

This versatile young man has plenty to offer NFL teams, like his instinct in coverage and his ability to force fumbles. The New Mexico State product is known for bringing plenty of energy to the table and is not afraid to get physical during the play. He can be inefficient at times and tends to play downhill, but his skill on special teams can hopefully make up for that.

8. Blake Cashman, Minnesota (6-foot-1, 237 pounds)

2018 stats: 104 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 passes defensed

Any team that picks up Cashman will be picking up someone that wracked up 62 solo tackles in 2018, 15 of which were for a loss. This former walk-on-turned-team captain has the potential to play with instinct and could likely add something special to someone’s special teams and. If teams are looking for someone with plenty of tenacity, this Minnesota product could be just the right pick.

9. Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii (6-foot-2, 250 pounds)

2018 stats: 82 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Tavai could draw plenty of attention to himself on draft day with his size alone, but there are plenty of other reasons for teams to be drawn to this big boy. The senior racked up some impressive stats throughout 2018, but was sidelined for the last month of the season with a shoulder injury. Despite this, his impressive strength and aggression should still bode well in the draft. (It is worth noting, however, that Tavai was suspended for the first game of his senior year after being arrested in June for assault at a Honolulu night club.)

10. Vosean Joseph, Florida (6-foot-1, 230 pounds)

2018 stats: 93 tackles, 4 sacks, 5 passes defensed

Thanks to his athleticism and explosiveness, Joseph could likely end up as one of the top 10 linebacker picks of the 2019 draft. But the junior’s lack of field awareness could prove troublesome for the linebacker down the road. Despite this lack of instinct, teams should consider his speed and overall potential.

