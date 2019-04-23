NFL Draft 2019: Ranking 10 Best Offensive Lineman Prospects Available

With the 2019 NFL Draft quickly approaching, teams are finishing their extensive research on this year’s class of offensive linemen.

Offensive linemen (guards, tackles and centers) aren’t the flashiest or best-known players on the roster, but they can make an immense impact on the game. They’re the guys battling in the trenches each play to protect/allow the quarterback and running backs to make plays.

With that said, here are the 10 best offensive line prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft.

1. Jawaan Taylor, Florida (6-foot-5, 312 pounds)

The 2018 Second Team All-SEC right tackle has shown he can perform at multiple positions along the offensive line. The Florida product primarily played right tackle in college, but occasional playing time at left tackle showcased his versatility. Taylor currently sits atop ESPN’s offensive lineman rankings and is projected to start in the NFL at right tackle or move over to guard.

2. Jonah Williams, Alabama (6-foot-4, 302 pounds)

Williams began his college career as a right tackle but moved to left tackle his sophomore year and shined. Alabama’s offense has flourished over the past few seasons with big help from Williams, who even garnered unanimous All-American honors this past season. Some project Williams to shift over to guard due to concerns over his athleticism, but no matter where he lines up on the offensive line, he should stand out.

3. Chris Lindstrom, Boston College (6-foot-4, 307 pounds)

The senior Boston College product is extremely versatile. Lindstrom is a solid guard who can help open holes for the running back, as seen this past season with BC’s star back, A.J. Dillon. If needed, Lindstrom can shift over and play some right tackle, but he will be viewed primarily as a guard as the draft nears.

4. Andre Dillard, Washington State (6-foot-5, 315 pounds)

Dillard had an extremely productive college career, starting 39 games over the last three years and earning All-Conference and Third Team All-American honors as a senior. The former Cougar performed well at the NFL Scouting Combine and even recorded the fastest 40-yard dash for a lineman (4.96 seconds). He should find himself starting at left tackle for an NFL team rather quickly.

5. Kaleb McGary, Washington (6-foot-7, 317 pounds)

The two-time All-Pac-12 right tackle has battled some serious adversity, but he’s poised to take the next step in the NFL. Over the past few years, McGary was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia, his father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and his family was forced off its farm and into an RV. But all McGary has done is perform for the Huskies. He stayed five years at Washington, redshirting his freshman year and then starting the next four years.

6. Garrett Bradbury, NC State (6-foot-3, 306 pounds)

Bradbury is the No. 1 ranked center in this draft class and is sure to go somewhere in the first round. He bounced around throughout his college career, starting as a tight end, moving to defensive end and finally settling at center where he earned First Team All-ACC and Associated Press All-American honors along with the Rimington Trophy (college’s top-ranked center) in 2018. He might find himself at center for an NFL team come Week 1.

7. Cody Ford, Oklahoma (6-foot-4, 329 pounds)

Ford bounced around from left to right tackle throughout his college career and was successful at both positions. He played his first two seasons at left tackle. He then moved to right tackle before the 2018 season and thrived, earning First Team All-Big 12 and Third Team Associated Press All-American honors. With his combination of size and strength, Ford might compete for a starting job this season.

8. Dalton Risner, Kansas State (6-foot-5, 312 pounds)

Risner doesn’t possess the typical size of an NFL right tackle, but he makes up for it with his mobility. The 23-year-old has been productive no matter where he’s played on the offensive line, starting 13 games at center his freshman year and earning First Team All-Big 12 honors his sophomore through senior years as a right tackle. He also earned Second Team Associated Press All-American honors his senior year. Risner can move around to any position up front and potentially could start Week 1.

9. Erik McCoy, Texas A&M (6-foot-4, 303 pounds)

McCoy was an anchor for the Aggies’ offense this past season. He was named captain in 2018 and started 13 games for Texas A&M, including 11 at center and two at guard. McCoy is a solid prospect who is quick and specializes in interior blocking.

10. Greg Little, Ole Miss (6-foot-5, 310 pounds)

Little is one of the best left tackle prospects in this draft class. The Ole Miss product specializes in pass protection, but some have speculated he could improve into a solid run blocker if he’s able to get stronger. Little already has the size, agility and pass protection skills to develop into a starting left tackle in the NFL.

