NFL Draft 2019: Ranking 10 Best Quarterback Prospects Available

Before the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn., we’re breaking down each position group to bring you our ranking of the best prospects.

Here’s a look at our top 10 quarterbacks:

1. Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

2018 stats: 260-of-377 (69.0 percent), 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns, seven interceptions; 140 carries, 1,001 yards, 12 touchdowns

Undersized but incredibly dangerous as a passer or rusher, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a virtual lock to be the first quarterback chosen this year.

2. Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

2018 stats: 373-of-533 (70.0 percent), 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns, eight interceptions; 79 carries, 109 yards, four touchdowns

A prototypical pocket passer who’s drawn comparisons to both Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe, Haskins led the nation in touchdown passes and passing yards and ranked fourth in completion percentage in his lone season as a collegiate starter.

3. Daniel Jones, Duke

2018 stats: 237-of-392 (60.5 percent), 2,674 yards, 22 touchdowns, nine interceptions; 104 carries, 319 yards, three touchdowns

Some mock drafts have the 6-foot-5, 221-pound Jones going as high as No. 6 to the New York Giants, ahead of Haskins. We’re not that high on the three-year Duke starter, but his mechanics, football IQ and underrated mobility make him the safest bet among the Tier 2 QB prospects.

4. Will Grier, West Virginia

2018 stats: 266-of-397 (67.0 percent), 3,864 yards, 37 touchdowns, eight interceptions

The word “gunslinger” often is used to describe Grier, who ranked fourth in the nation in yards per attempt, fifth in touchdown passes last season and tied for first in Pro Football Focus’ “big-time throws” metric. Projections have him going anywhere from the middle of the first round to early on Day 3.

5. Drew Lock, Missouri

2018 stats: 275-of-437 (62.9 percent), 3,498 yards, 28 touchdowns, eight interceptions; 55 carries, 175 yards, six touchdowns

Elite arm talent gives Lock a higher ceiling than almost any quarterback in this class, but he struggled with accuracy, consistency, decision-making and mechanical issues at times during his four seasons as Missouri’s starter.

6. Ryan Finley, North Carolina State

2018 stats: 326-of-484 (67.4 percent), 2,928 yards, 25 touchdowns, 11 interceptions

Jacoby Brissett’s successor at NC State started 39 games for the Wolfpack, completing 64.5 percent of his passes and throwing for more than 10,000 yards. Finley isn’t the most exciting prospect — scouting reports describe him as a game manager — but he performed well in a pro-style system. At 24, he and Grier both are among the oldest 2019 draft prospects.

7. Brett Rypien, Boise State

2018 stats: 301-of-447 (67.3 percent), 3,705 yards, 30 touchdowns, seven interceptions

Rypien is one of the smaller QBs in this draft (6-2, 210 pounds, 9-inch hands) and doesn’t possess top-end arm strength, but he was a four-year starter in a pro-style offense at Boise State. He has great pocket presence and mechanics, is highly accurate and could be a steal on Day 3.

8. Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

2018 stats: 224-of-369 (60.7 percent), 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns, five interceptions

Stidham followed up an impressive sophomore season (66.5 percent completion percentage, 3,158 yards, 18 touchdowns, six interceptions) with a mediocre junior campaign, torpedoing his draft stock. If a team believes he can return to his 2017 form, he could have upside in the later rounds.

9. Tyree Jackson, Buffalo

2018 stats: 225-of-407 (55.3 percent), 3,131 yards, 28 touchdowns, 12 interceptions; 55 carries, 161 yards, seven touchdowns

Jackson is gigantic (6-7, 249 pounds) and has a howitzer for an arm. Everything else about his game is a work in progress.

10. Gardner Minshew, Washington State

2018 stats: 468-of-662 (70.7 percent), 4,779 yards, 38 touchdowns, nine interceptions; 58 carries, 119 yards, four touchdowns

Minshew attempted and completed more passes than any FBS quarterback by a wide margin last season, and the 6-foot-1 signal-caller finished the year ranked second in the nation in completion percentage and passing yards and fourth in touchdown passes. Can he replicate that success outside of Mike Leach’s air raid offense, though? Unlikely.

