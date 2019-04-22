NFL Draft 2019: Ranking 10 Best Running Back Prospects Available

Before the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn., we’re breaking down each position group to bring you our ranking of the best prospects.

Here’s a look at our top 10 running backs:

1. Josh Jacobs, Alabama (5’10”, 200 lbs.)

2018 stats: 120 attempts, 640 yards, 11 touchdowns

Jacobs is the consensus pick for this class’s top running back and it’s really not close. He’s an all-around back who, like all Alabama prospects, has great experience. Jacobs has good explosion to go along with a very solid frame. Not many weaknesses here from the Alabama product – he’ll be able to help in all facets of the game no matter where he goes. Jacobs should be selected in the late-first round.

2. Damien Harris, Alabama (5’10”, 216 lbs.)

2018 stats: 150 attempts, 876 yards, nine touchdowns

Harris is a power back who’s an effective blocker out in the passing game. If he ends up on a team with an every-down back, Harris can be used as a third-down option. He shared time with Jacobs at Alabama, but both backs should make an impact right away. Look for Harris to go in the middle-to-late second round.

3. David Montgomery, Iowa State (5’10”, 222 lbs.)

2018 stats: 257 attempts, 1216 yards, 13 touchdowns

Montgomery is a great receiver out of the backfield who uses his quick lateral moves to cut up defenses. His burst is aided by excellent field vision. Montgomery was a quarterback in high school, which many say helps his ability to read the field. Big-12 defenses are notably subpar, which begs the question of what he’ll do against NFL defenders. The Iowa State product is projected to go somewhere in the fourth round.

4. Miles Sanders, Penn. State (5’11”, 211 lbs.)

2018 stats: 220 attempts, 1274 yards, nine touchdowns

Sanders is a solid all-purpose back who will bring versatility to whatever backfield he steps into. The Happy Valley product is quick to hit open holes, has great burst and can be an effective blocker in both the passing and run game. He had some issues with ball security during his college career, which stands out as the main concern, but should go somewhere in the mid-second round.

5. Devin Singletary, Florida Atlantic University (5’7″, 203 lbs.)

2018 stats: 261 attempts, 1348 yards, 22 touchdowns

The FAU star is a bit small, but showed how well he can perform during his college career. His combine showing was highlighted by a 4.66 40 time, which will hurt him heading into the draft. If you’re looking for a home-run back, he’s your guy. Experts are looking for Singletary to be selected near the middle of the fourth round.

6. Darrell Henderson, Memphis (5’9″, 200 lbs.)

2018 stats: 214 attempts, 1909 yards, 22 touchdowns

Henderson is ridiculously fast and great in the open field. Watching his college highlight reel will cause a lot of excitement about his potential, but keep in mind who he was running against. Henderson should provide a ton of flashy runs either way. Most mock drafts have him going somewhere in the fourth round.

7. Justice Hill, Oklahoma State (5’10”, 198 lbs.)

2018 stats: 158 attempts, 930 yards, nine touchdowns

Hill’s quickness was shown through his 4.4 40-yard dash time at this year’s combine. His blocking game could certainly use some work, which might be his greatest downfall. Hill wasn’t too high on a lot of draft boards, but his combine showing will definitely change that.

8. Trayveon Williams, Texas A&M (5’9″, 206 lbs.)

2018 stats: 271 attempts, 1760 yards, 18 touchdowns

Williams had a great junior season against the SEC defenders, which bodes well for his ability to perform against higher competition. His all-around game will be appealing to NFL clubs, as he can block in the pass and run game, while also exhibiting great hands as a receiver out of the back field. Williams is expected to go in the late-third, early-fourth round region.

9. Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma (6’0″, 224 lbs.)

2018 stats: 11 attempts, 119 yards, three touchdowns (two games played)

The Oklahoma product is a great pass-catcher, whose field vision has caught the eye of experts around the NFL. Unfortunately, durability is a major concern here. Anderson had a slew of lower body injuries over the course of his career, in addition to a neck injury that kept him out of the 2016 season. If he can stay healthy, he’ll be an impact player, but that’s a big “if”.

10. Bryce Love, Stanford (5’9″, 200 lbs.)

2018 stats: 166 attempts, 739 yards, six touchdowns.

Love was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2017, but ran for just 739 yards in 2018. Stanford had a lot of turnover in between those seasons, which impacted his potential production. Quick, athletic back, but a recently torn ACL has drawn some concerns. Still expect Love to go in the middle of the fourth round.

