NFL Draft 2019: Ranking 10 Best Wide Receiver Prospects Available

Before the 2019 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn., we’re breaking down each position group to bring you our ranking of the best prospects.

Here’s a look at our top 10 wide receivers:

1. D.K. Metcalf, Ole Miss (6-foot-3, 228 pounds)

2018 stats: 26 catches, 569 yards, five touchdowns

This year’s draft features a slew of enticing wideouts but no clear-cut No. 1 prospect. Metcalf has his flaws — his college stats weren’t overly impressive, he missed nearly half of last season with a neck injury and teams like the New England Patriots might be turned off by his dismal agility numbers — but his athleticism and explosive potential undeniable. You simply don’t find many players his size who can run the 40 in 4.33 seconds and pump out 27 bench press reps. And though Metcalf never tallied more than 40 catches or 650 receiving yards in a season at Ole Miss, he was a big-play machine in 2018, averaging 21.9 yards per reception over seven games.

2. Marquise Brown, Oklahoma (5-9, 166)

2018 stats: 75 catches, 1,318 yards, 10 touchdowns

Brown’s elite speed made him a devastating weapon for the Baker Mayfield- and Kyler Murray-led Oklahoma teams. He surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his two Sooners seasons after transferring in from tiny College of the Canyons and led the FBS with 14 receptions of 50-plus yards, earning comparisons to three-time Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson. Brown will be among the smallest players in the NFL, however, and he’s coming off Lisfranc surgery in his foot, both of which raise questions about his durability.

3. A.J. Brown, Ole Miss (6-0, 226)

2018 stats: 85 catches, 1,320 yards, six touchdowns

The best of several highly touted slot receivers in this year’s class, Brown is coming off back-to-back 1,200-yard seasons for the Rebels. His size and toughness make him a weapon over the middle. Multiple evaluators liken him to Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster.

4. N’Keal Harry, Arizona State (6-2, 228)

2018 stats: 73 catches, 1,088 yards, nine touchdowns

Harry isn’t a burner (4.53-second 40), but he excels in contested catch scenarios and with the ball in his hands. He broke 38 tackles over the last three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, and also is considered an above-average blocker.

5. Deebo Samuel, South Carolina (5-11, 214)

2018 stats: 62 catches, 882 yards, 11 touchdowns

Samuel, another slot option, is known for his ferocity and physicality, with his NFL.com draft profile noting he “plays each game like he’s stepping into an alley fight.” He’s also an accomplished return man, setting a South Carolina record with four career punt-return touchdowns.

6. Hakeem Butler, Iowa State (6-5, 227)

2018 stats: 60 catches, 1,318 yards, nine touchdowns

Butler is one of the biggest wideouts in this year’s class, and he was a lethal deep threat for the Cyclones, catching 19 passes that traveled 20-plus yards in the air last season, per PFF. His 22.0 yards per reception ranked third in the FBS. He’s also a monster after the catch, though his route-running needs work.

7. Parris Campbell, Ohio State (6-0, 205)

2018 stats: 90 catches, 1,063 yards, 12 touchdowns

Few players in this year’s class can match Campbell’s speed, agility and explosiveness. He ran a blazing 4.31-second 40 at the combine while also posting an elite 4.03-second mark in the short shuttle — both tied for first among receivers — and ranking in the top five in both jumps. He’s not a particularly well-rounded receiver, though, with the majority of his considerable production at Ohio State coming on screens and other quick passes.

8. Andy Isabella, UMass (5-9, 188)

2018 stats: 102 catches, 1,698 yards, 13 touchdowns

Isabella’s FBS ranks last season: first in receiving yards, second in receptions and tied for sixth in touchdown catches. And that includes a 15-catch, 219-yard, two-score effort against powerhouse Georgia. He lacks ideal size and likely will be a slot guy at the NFL level — he primarily lined up outside at UMass — but an excellent showing at the combine (tied for first in the 40, sixth in three-cone and shuttle) solidified the former high school track champion’s status as a Day 2 pick.

9. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford (6-2, 225)

2018 stats: 63 catches, 1,059 yards, 14 touchdowns

The son of two former pro basketball players, Arcega-Whiteside’s hoops background is evident in his ability to box out cornerbacks and high-point 50-50 balls. He led all draft-eligible receivers with 19 contested catches last season, according to PFF, and his route-running ability is better that one would expect from a jump ball specialist.

10. Miles Boykin, Notre Dame (6-4, 220)

2018 stats: 59 catches, 872 yards, eight touchdowns

The hype around Boykin is more about projection than production. He’s big, long and insanely athletic, ranking in the top two at the combine in broad jump, vertical jump and the three-cone drill and third in the short shuttle.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images