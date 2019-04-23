NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Grab Massive, Athletic Defensive Lineman

All of the speculation, smoke-screens and forecasting ends in just two short days when the 2019 NFL Draft finally (mercifully) begins.

Here’s our final crack at mocking the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

1. Arizona Cardinals — QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

We think it’s crazy to give up on Josh Rosen after just one year. But the Cardinals did the same to Steve Wilkes after just one season as head coach, so loyalty doesn’t seem too strong in the desert.

2. San Francisco 49ers — DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State

The city might not agree with his politics, but his skills on the field should trump the beliefs he previously posted to social media.

3. New York Jets — EDGE Josh Allen, Kentucky

Quinnen Williams might be the smarter pick at No. 3, but Allen fills a bigger need, and Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan needs to win now.

4. Oakland Raiders — LB Devin White, LSU

With the top two edge defenders off the board, the Raiders grab an uber-athletic linebacker to boost their front seven.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama

If Williams falls to the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay can safety trade or release Gerald McCoy.

6. New York Giants — OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida

The Giants can wait on taking a quarterback. They need offensive line help first.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars — TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

This seems high for Hockenson, but if he really can be the next George Kittle or Rob Gronkowski, then he’s worth a top-10 pick.

8. Detroit Lions — DE Rashan Gary, Michigan

Better pass rushers remain at this spot, but Gary is a do-everything defensive end. We suspect Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn will value his run-stuffing ability on first and second down as much or more than his pass-rushing skills on third down.

9. Buffalo Bills — OT Jonah Williams, Alabama

The Bills have their quarterback in Josh Allen, now they need to give him some time to chuck it deep.

10. Denver Broncos — QB Drew Lock, Missouri

At 6-foot-4, 228 pounds with athleticism, Lock is the prototype John Elways has been searching for at quarterback.

11. Cincinnati Bengals — DT Ed Oliver, Houston

Maybe Oliver seems a bit redundant with Geno Atkins already at defensive tackle. We’d just like to see them play together.

12. Green Bay Packers — LB Devin Bush, Michigan

The Packers found their pass-rush help in Preston and Za’Darius Smith. Now they fill out their front seven with an athletic linebacker.

13. Miami Dolphins — QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

The Dolphins have other needs, but if Haskins falls to them at No. 13, they might have to jump at the opportunity to take their quarterback of the future.

14. Atlanta Falcons — CB Greedy Williams, LSU

The Falcons need some help across from Desmond Trufant. Williams isn’t known as the best tackler, but he can keep up with any receiver with his 4.37-second 40-yard-dash speed.

15. Washington Redskins — DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

If any team won’t care if a videotape exists of their first-round pick punching a woman, it’s Washington.

16. Carolina Panthers — OT Andre Dillard, Washington State

This is an obvious fit for the offensive-tackle needy Panthers.

17. New York Giants — QB Daniel Jones, Duke

The Giants get their man at No. 17 overall. Now, how long will he sit behind Eli Manning?

18. Minnesota Vikings — DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Any team could use a 315-pound defensive tackle who’s equally as disruptive against the run on early downs as he is as a pass-rusher on third down.

19. Tennessee Titans — DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

The Patriots absolutely would pick Ferrell in this spot, so we suspect Mike Vrabel and the Titans would too.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

The Steelers must replace Antonio Brown. Marquise Brown is an undersized speed demon that should thrive, as all receivers seem to do, in the Steelers’ offense.

21. Seattle Seahawks — TE Noah Fant, Iowa

The Seahawks need pass catchers. Fant has potential as a blocker, and he’s athletic enough to man the slot in the NFL.

22. Baltimore Ravens — DE Brian Burns, Florida State

The Ravens need to replenish their pass rushers. Burns is undersized but has impressive bend off the edge.

23. Houston Texans — OL Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State

If we’re thinking like the Patriots in this spot, then the Texans will take Bradburry, who can play center or guard in the NFL.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears) — DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

Sweat’s heart issue very well could scare off 20 other teams. The Raiders desperately need pass rushers, however, so they’ll take a chance on Sweat with three picks in the first round.

25. Philadelphia Eagles — CB Byron Murphy, Washington

Murphy doesn’t have ideal speed for a first-round cornerback, but he’s a heckuva cover player with impressive ball skills.

26. Indianapolis Colts — WR D.K. Metcalf, Mississippi

Yes, they just signed Devin Funchess. No, we don’t think that would stop them from drafting Metcalf.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys) — RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama

Jon Gruden won’t be able to help himself from taking a skill-position player after drafting a linebacker and defensive end.

28. Los Angeles Chargers — OT Kaleb McGary, Washington

The Chargers need a right tackle, and McGary should be able to slot in there from Day 1.

29. Kansas City Chiefs — WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State

Tyreek Hill’s future is uncertain so the Chiefs might need more speedy playmakers in their offense.

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints) — WR A.J. Brown, Mississippi

Brown has the potential to be a bigger and better Randall Cobb in the slot.

31. Los Angeles Rams — DT Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

Tillery should be a three-down player at defensive end and defensive tackle in the NFL. With Ndamukong Suh still on the open market, the Rams could use another big, disruptive front-seven presence.

32. New England Patriots — DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

In an ideal world, Lawrence becomes an even bigger version of the Packers’ Kenny Clark. He has the athleticism. But even if he’s only a two-down player, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick values run defense more than most NFL teams. If Lawrence isn’t here, don’t be surprised if the Patriots take a big cornerback or a quarterback.

