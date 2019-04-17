NFL Rumors: Here Are Patriots’ Five Primetime Games For 2019 Season

If you love watching the New England Patriots play in primetime, then you’ll have much to look forward to next season.

The NFL will reveal regular-season schedules for all 32 teams Wednesday night, but portions of the schedules began leaking out hours before the official release. And, according to CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar, the Patriots will begin their Super Bowl defense at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Sunday Night Football.”

The #Patriots will open the 2019 season on Sunday Night Football against the #Steelers, per source. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 17, 2019

That’s far from the only primetime game the Patriots will play next season, though.

Here’s more information, courtesy of the The Athletic’s Nick Underhill:

New England has five primetime games:

– Sept 8 vs Pitt

-Oct 10 vs Giants (Thursday)

-Oct 21 at Jets (MNF)

-Nov. 3 at Baltimore

-Dec. 1 at Houston — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) April 17, 2019

