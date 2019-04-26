NFL Rumors: Latest On Josh Rosen’s Cardinals Future After Kyler Murray Selection

The Arizona Cardinals now have a bit of a logjam under center.

With the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Of course, the Cardinals already have a young quarterback in Josh Rosen, whom they selected with the 10th overall pick last year.

For a while now, rumors have circulated that the Cardinals might consider trading Rosen, and their selection of Murray makes it seem like a move could be imminent.

So what’s the latest on Rosen? ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared an update.

The three teams that have spoken to the Cardinals this off-season about Josh Rosen are the Giants, Dolphins and Chargers. But Rosen has been a backup plan at best for all three. Arizona has no issues keeping Rosen; it is prepared to keep him if it doesn’t get a suitable offer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2019

Keeping Rosen wouldn’t be the worst thing for Arizona, but if it truly feels it will commit to Murray, than it probably could get a decent haul for the soon-to-be second-year signal-caller.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images