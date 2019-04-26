NFL Rumors: Latest On Josh Rosen’s Cardinals Future After Kyler Murray Selection

The Arizona Cardinals now have a bit of a logjam under center.
With the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray. Of course, the Cardinals already have a young quarterback in Josh Rosen, whom they selected with the 10th overall pick last year.
For a while now, rumors have circulated that the Cardinals might consider trading Rosen, and their selection of Murray makes it seem like a move could be imminent.
So what’s the latest on Rosen? ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared an update.
Keeping Rosen wouldn’t be the worst thing for Arizona, but if it truly feels it will commit to Murray, than it probably could get a decent haul for the soon-to-be second-year signal-caller.
Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images
