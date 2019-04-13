NFL Rumors: Patrick Chung, Patriots Agree To One-Year Extension

It looks as if Patrick Chung will be around through 2021.
The safety and New England Patriots reportedly agreed to a one-year contract extension, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Friday night, citing sources.
Chung has spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons in New England. He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 and started 10 games.
The 31-year-old had 52 tackles during the 2018 season and two in the Patriots’ 13-3 Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams in February. He likely might have had more had he not suffered a broken arm in the third quarter of the victory. He underwent successful surgery days after.
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP