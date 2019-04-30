NFL Rumors: Patriots Inquired About Josh Rosen Before Trade To Dolphins

The New England Patriots picked up a new quarterback during the NFL draft, selecting Auburn signal-caller Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round.

But Stidham reportedly is not the only quarterback the Pats had on their minds over the weekend.

New England reportedly sent feelers out to the Arizona Cardinals about acquiring quarterback Josh Rosen, before the 2018 first-round pick was traded to the Miami Dolphins, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The Dolphins sent the No. 62 overall pick to Arizona in exchange for Rosen, who became expendable when the Cardinals selected Kyler Murray first overall on Thursday night.

It’s unclear what the Patriots were willing to give up to land Rosen, but it is clear they deemed selecting Stidham in the fourth a more cost-efficient move. And now, they get to see Rosen twice a year.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images