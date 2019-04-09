NFL Rumors: Patriots Re-Signing Stephen Gostkowski To Two-Year Contract

Cross kicker off of the New England Patriots’ list of needs.

The Patriots are re-signing free-agent kicker Stephen Gostkowski to a two-year contract, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. NFL free agency began nearly a month ago.

Gostkowski first joined the Patriots in 2006 as a fourth-round pick out of Memphis, taking over the role from Adam Vinatieri. Gostkowski is the third-most accurate kicker in NFL history.

NFL’s all-time leaders in field goal accuracy:

1. Justin Tucker: 90.114%

2. Robbie Gould: 87.745%

3. Stephen Gostkowski: 87.381% https://t.co/1cyKDlCmu2 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 9, 2019

The Patriots also re-signed punter Ryan Allen to a one-year deal this offseason. Their specialist trio, including long snapper Joe Cardona, will be back together for the fifth straight offseason.

It was reported Tuesday the San Francisco 49ers had shown interest in Gostkowski.

Gostkowski has appeared in six Super Bowls, winning three, with the Patriots. He’s missed just eight games in his 13-year NFL career.

