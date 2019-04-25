NFL Rumors: Patriots Will ‘Seriously Consider’ Trading Up For This Tight End

The New England Patriots likely would need to move up the board in order to select either of the top tight ends available in the 2019 NFL Draft.

According to a report Thursday, they might do just that.

Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst reported before the start of Round 1 that the Patriots will “seriously consider” trading up for uber-athletic Iowa product Noah Fant

“That’s how much they like him,” Pauline said on “The Draft Analysts” podcast, adding there’s no chance “whatsoever” Fant will be available when the Patriots go on the clock at No. 32.

Measuring in at 6-foot-4, 249 pounds, Fant is widely considered the second-best tight end in this year’s class behind fellow Hawkeye T.J. Hockenson. While Hockenson has been projected as a likely top-10 pick, most experts predict Fant will come off the board at some point in the teens or 20s.

The Patriots, who reportedly had Fant in for an official pre-draft visit, have plenty of trade capital. They currently own 12 picks in this weekend’s draft, including six in the first three rounds.

Before dazzling evaluators at the NFL Scouting Combine, Fant caught 69 passes for 1,013 yards and 18 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Iowa. Hockenson is the better blocker of the two, but Fant is competent in that regard, as well, and has experience lining up in line, on the wing and in the slot.

The Patriots have a pressing need at tight end after losing superstar Rob Gronkowski to retirement earlier this offseason. Their current depth chart consists of Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Matt LaCosse, Jacob Hollister, Stephen Anderson and Ryan Izzo.

Other potential options in this year’s draft include Alabama’s Irv Smith Jr., Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger, Ole Miss’ Dawson Knox and San Diego State’s Kahale Warring.

