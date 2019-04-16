NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson, Seahawks Agree To Record-Breaking Deal

Move over, Aaron Rodgers. The NFL reportedly has a new highest-paid player.

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks agreed to a new contract early Tuesday morning, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The four-year deal, reportedly worth $140 million and includes a $65 million signing bonus, surpasses the four-year, $134 million extension (with $57.5 million signing bonus) that the Green Bay Packers quarterback landed in late August last year.

Wilson confirmed the news via a Twitter video in which the 30-year-old kicks things off by saying, “Hey Seattle, we got a deal.” The six-time Pro Bowl selection now is under contract with the Seahawks through the 2023 season.

Despite the expiration of his original contract looming, there was little chatter about Wilson actually leaving the Pacific Northwest. Rumors of Wilson wanting to join the New York Giants gained a tiny bit of steam, but the veteran QB quickly nixed that idea while expressing his desire to remain in Seattle. That said, NBC Sports’ Peter King reported Monday that Wilson and his team didn’t plan on negotiating a long-term deal with the Seahawks any further had it not been completed that night.

Wilson has been nothing short of stellar in his seven seasons with the Seahawks, amassing 25,624 passing yards with 212 total touchdowns while completing 64.1 percent of his passes. He led Seattle to its first Super Bowl title in franchise history in just his second season under center and has played a full 16-game slate in each campaign since taking the reins in 2012.

