NFL Rumors: Stephen Gostkowski Drawing Interest From 49ers In Free Agency

Longtime New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski remains unsigned nearly a month into NFL free agency, and he’s now drawing interest from an NFC team, according to a new report.

Mike Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reported Tuesday the San Francisco 49ers are showing interest in Gostkowski, whose Patriots contract expired in March.

The 49ers placed the franchise tag on their own veteran kicker, Robbie Gould, last month, but Gould, who reportedly did not wish to be tagged, has yet to sign his franchise tender.

Gostkowski, 35, has spent his entire 13-year career in New England. Last season, he converted 84.4 percent of his field-goal attempts (with three of his five misses coming from 50-plus) and 98 percent of his extra points, then went 5-for-6 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra points during the playoffs.

The most recent report on negotiations between Gostkowski and the Patriots indicated the sides were at odds over contract value. The four-year, $17.2 million deal Gostkowski signed in 2015 remains the richest ever for a kicker.

The Patriots currently do not have a kicker under contract for the 2019 season.

Other notable New England free agents who have yet to land new deals include wide receiver Chris Hogan, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and running back Jeremy Hill.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images