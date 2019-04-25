NFL Rumors: This Team ‘Very Serious’ About Trading For Josh Rosen

The Miami Dolphins are expected to address the quarterback position on draft day, but they might not do so via an NFL prospect.

The Dolphins reportedly are one of two teams the Arizona Cardinals have spoken with about a potential Josh Rosen trade. And according to the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero, Miami is past the point of simply kicking the tires.

“While the team has been connected to multiple quarterbacks within the draft, including Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins and Duke’s Daniel Jones, the Dolphins are very serious about possibly trading for Josh Rosen should the Arizona Cardinals make their 2018 first-round selection available via trade,” Salguero wrote Thursday.

“The Dolphins are so serious about this they have talked to the Cardinals about the possibility, according to a club source.”

Salguero also notes that it’s unclear how much the Dolphins would give up for Rosen, but he claims “common thinking” suggests Arizona would command a third-round pick at a minimum.

Miami currently owns seven picks in this year’s draft: one in each round save for the sixth and a pair of seventh-rounders. The Dolphins likely would be able to select one of this year’s best QB prospects with their first pick at No. 13, but the case can be made that Rosen offers higher upside than any signal-caller in this draft class. While Miami probably shouldn’t shop its top pick for Rosen, a trade for the 22-year-old seems like a no-brainer if it can be executed with a second- or third-rounder. This would allow the Dolphins to obtain their quarterback of the future while addressing another pressing need at No. 13.

All things considered, we probably can expect the Fins to be major players when the draft gets underway Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports Images