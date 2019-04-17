NFL Schedule Leaks Live Blog: Piecing Together Slate Ahead Of Announcement

OK, OK, so the NFL schedule technically isn’t released until Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET, but chances are pretty good we’ll know a lot of the slate before the primetime bonanza can even begin.

The NFL is so big and so popular at this point that something as mundane as releasing the schedule has become a big event. But in recent years, intrepid reporters across the gridiron landscape have been able to secure certain dates before the calendar formally goes live.

This year likely will be no different, so we’ll be keeping tabs of the leaks as they happen so you can find something else to do with your life on a Wednesday night.

11:11 a.m.: The Green Bay Packers’ schedule is coming into focus, too. We already know they’ll play at Chicago in Week 1, and they’ll be at home for the Broncos in Week 3 while also hosting Carolina in mid-November.

11:08 a.m.: Here’s one from Tuesday night where we learned the Bears and Lions are expected to once again meet on Thanksgiving.

Word is #Bears will play at #Lions on Thanksgiving again this year. Nov. 28 at Ford Field. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 17, 2019

11 a.m. ET: Not a leak, but we do know the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will head to Mexico in Week 11, an AFC West matchup that highlights the NFL’s international slate that the league just released.

That Bears-Raiders matchup in London has some potential to be pretty interesting, too, given the Raiders’ offseason and the trade last year that sent Khalil Mack to Chicago.

The @NFL has finalized the 2019 schedule of international games. The complete regular-season schedule will be revealed at 8 pm ET tonight on @nflnetwork and https://t.co/OW3waFi0D1. pic.twitter.com/0WtG3pYgAs — NFL345 (@NFL345) April 17, 2019

