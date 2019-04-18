NFL Writer Has This 2019 Patriots Matchup Circled On Calendar

While the New England Patriots’ 2019 schedule might be considered “easy,” that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of entertaining matchups on the docket.

The Patriots are slated for five primetime games for the upcoming NFL season, with the first coming in Week 1 when Tom Brady and Co. welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Gillette Stadium for “Sunday Night Football.” And if you ask ESPN fantasy writer KC Joyner, it’s one of the most exciting matchups the league will have to offer in 2019.

“Pittsburgh’s entire offseason has revolved around internal battles,” Joyner writers. “Facing New England in the Week 1 Sunday night matchup will let the world know in a hurry if the Steelers were able to refocus their efforts on external battles.”

Aside from the storyline Joyner mentions, New England might be looking for a little revenge when it meets Pittsburgh during NFL’s opening weekend. The Steelers picked up a Week 15 win over the Patriots last season and did quite a bit of gloating afterward. It’s expected to be a tense battle in Foxboro, and before the game even gets underway, Mike Tomlin’s team will be forced to watch their bitter rival raise a sixth Super Bowl banner.

It’s only fitting the defending champs start off the season with a bang, and it’s safe to say the schedule makers delivered.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images