Stanley Cup Playoff Odds: Bruins Underdogs Vs. Maple Leafs In Game 4

The Boston Bruins will be trying to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination when they continue their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday as +105 underdogs on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston fell behind in the series for a second time after suffering a 3-2 loss in Game 3 on Monday, and now has fallen to defeat in six of 10 outings ahead of Wednesday night’s game at Scotiabank Arena.

After being outclassed in a 4-1 loss to Toronto in Game 1 as -145 home chalk, the Bruins reclaimed momentum with a big physical effort in Game 2, topping Toronto by a 4-1 score. However, with the club hobbled by injuries, particularly on defense, and facing a Maple Leafs squad returning to the speedy skilled game plan that paid dividends in Game 1, the Bruins struggled to keep pace in Monday’s loss as a +100 wager.

Already missing injured rearguards John Moore and Kevan Miller to start the postseason, the Bruins’ injury woes deepened with the loss of Connor Clifton, who missed Game 3 with an upper body injury, and is uncertain to return on Wednesday night.

Unlike a year ago, when the combo of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Brad Marchand dominated during the club’s march to a first-round series win over Toronto, the Bruins’ top line largely has beensilent in the series. The trio has combined for just six points in the series, and have allowed the Maple Leafs’ top unit, anchored by John Tavares and Mitch Marner, to dictate the pace of play.

Not surprisingly, the Bruins have taken a hit at the sportsbooks, dipping to +125 underdogs on the NHL series prices, while tumbling to +1300 on the Stanley Cup odds, well back of the Maple Leafs, who now sit just short of the favorites as a +800 wager.

Now leading the Bruins in a playoff series for the first time since 1959, the Maple Leafs prepare for Game 4 perched as slim -125 favorites at sports betting sites, and -145 chalk on the series prices. However, consistency has not been Toronto’s strength in recent weeks, with the team failing to post consecutive wins while going 7-8-4 over its past 19 games.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images