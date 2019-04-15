Nike Releases Emotional Ad To Celebrate Tiger Woods’ Masters Win

Tiger Woods is the Masters Champion.

And it was not all that long ago that this seemed just about impossible.

Woods, 43, has had his career spiral in every direction possible over the years, with his well-documented personal struggles intertwining with injuries that largely had derailed his ascension back toward the sports elites. That was until Sunday.

Woods stormed to the top of the leaderboard at Augusta National and claimed his fifth Masters championship, his first since 2005, and his first major championship since 2008.

So needless to say, Woods sent Augusta — and the world — into an absolute frenzy with his win on Sunday. And it was all sorts of emotional watching Woods celebrate his win with his family, which included a long embrace with his son Charlie.

As if we hadn’t gotten our emotional fill for the afternoon, Nike hit us with an ad celebrating the win.

This all is going to make for a great “30-for-30” one day.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images