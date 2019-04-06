Nikita Kucherov Inching Towards Another Milestone In Historic Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning have had an impressive offensive season, and much of that is thanks to the production of Nikita Kucherov.

Kucherov’s season has been filled with milestones, but he’s on the brink of one more entering the final game of the regular season.

The 25-year-old currently has the most points by a Russian-born player since the 1992-1993 season with 126. He’s one point shy of tying Alexander Mogilny’s all-time record of 127.

The Boston Bruins will have their hands full on Saturday afternoon.

For more on Kucherov’s historic season, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images