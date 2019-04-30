N’Keal Harry Film Review: What Patriots Are Getting In Rookie Receiver

The first play we’re going highlight of New England Patriots first-round rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry isn’t a contested grab, broken tackle, spin move or long run after catch. There are plenty of examples of those. This one is a block.

And it’s because this is a play we could see Patriots head coach Bill Belichick circling after a New England win. The Patriots’ 2019 first-round pick (No. 32 overall) springs Arizona State’s running back for an additional 20 yards by squaring up his defender and briefly taking him out of the play. The defensive back Harry was blocking eventually makes the tackle, but Harry did his job on the run.

On the topic of blocking, watch these back-to-back plays. Harry doesn’t lack for effort as the play progresses.

Harry’s biggest strength might just be his strength. He’s 6-foot-3, 225 pounds and looks and like plays like it. He bench-pressed 27 reps of 225 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, ranking in the 99th percentile of NFL receivers, putting up more reps than even some offensive linemen.

Here’s a much more exciting play that showcases that power. Harry has to reach and pluck the ball out of the air with a defender in his face. Not only does Harry make the catch, but he also breaks an immediate tackle attempt before running 58 yards for a touchdown.

Not even holding could slow him down here.

Harry evades tackles with power, making him a tough guy to bring down.

And he has some nifty moves.

One of Harry’s most impressive traits is his ability to run with balance and without wasted motion. While running with the ball after the catch, Harry essentially looks like a tall running back. While many wideouts flai a bit while running, Harry squares up his body and takes off.

That balance frequently causes defenders to bounce off of him.

Harry also is a master of making contested catches. He ranked tied for second among 2019 wide receiver prospects with 17 contested catches in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus. Harry’s new teammate, Patriots undrafted rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, also had 17 contested catches.

Again. Harry going up and catching those 50/50 balls! pic.twitter.com/WfXEKEb5Cs — 69 (@ftbeard_17) April 26, 2019

This was a great play by Harry. Tight coverage, goes up and makes the catch over the DB for the TD! pic.twitter.com/SQ7plibebU — 69 (@ftbeard_17) April 26, 2019

The knock on Harry is that he’s making those contested catches because he’s draped in coverage and can’t gain separation. It’s a real concern. There were several plays we saw where the ball was thrown up to Harry, and the defender knocked the ball away.

But it’s not as if Harry never got open. He gained separation on this play, but the throw was late and shallow, allowing the defender to catch up. Harry still made the catch.

Harry sells the out route nicely here against off coverage to get wide open downfield.

Here’s a play where he gains separation in a phone booth near the goal line.

Then there are the times when Harry makes a catch without any separation at all.

Harry didn’t put up elite speed and agility numbers in pre-draft testing, which is why defenders tend to catch up to the big receiver. He ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash with a 7.05-second three-cone drill and 4.28-second short shuttle. Those are all below average for an NFL receiver. But adjusting for Harry’s weight, he’s well above average in those metrics. Meanwhile, his 38-inch vertical leap and 122-inch broad jump were above average regardless of his weight.

Harry also flashed relatively strong hands throughout his college career, dropping just 15 passes on 327 career targets, per PFF.

The first-round pick’s best traits are ones that are typically tough to teach: the ability to make contested catches and to cause defenders to miss after the catch. And that’s because, to some degree, those are intangibles. It takes a mentality to overpower a cornerback for a reception and vision to pick up yards after the catch.

Both of those skills should translate to the NFL where Harry will face much more talented defenders. He’s still a massive receiver who can not only jump really high but also shake opposing players with the ball in his hands with a combination of his strength, balance and wiggle.

Harry won’t wow with his route-running ability or his speed early in his career, but NFL coaching should improve and expand his route-running. The slant route might wind up being Harry’s best friend in the Patriots’ offense, just like it was for Josh Gordon in 2018. The two receivers have similar strengths.

As long as the Patriots don’t expect Harry to do too much as a rookie, he should be able to contribute right away. The Patriots should design bubble screens and slant routes to allow Harry to get into the open field with the ball in his hands. Quarterback Tom Brady also should develop trust in Harry on 50-50 balls down the sideline.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images