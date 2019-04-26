N’Keal Harry Once Shattered Backboard With Dunk During High School Game

N’Keal Harry’s athletic highlight reel isn’t limited to jaw-dropping catches on the football field.

The New England Patriots couldn’t pass up on drafting Harry, who features ideal size at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds to go along with quite a bit of hop. And if you’ve ever seen Harry dazzle on the gridiron, you probably won’t be surprised to find out that the Arizona State product at one time was a pretty good basketball player.

The No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft played a little hoops during his time at Chandler High School in Chandler, Ariz. And during one game in his senior year, Harry quite literally destroyed a basket with a thunderous dunk.

You can watch Harry shatter the backboard in the video here.

The Patriots surely are hoping Harry will shatter records over the course of what’s poised to be a lengthy career in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images