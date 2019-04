BOSTON — The Bruins were first on the board in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, thanks to another strong effort on the penalty kill from Boston early Thursday night.

This time it was Noel Acciari’s turn at a little shorthanded glory, netting one off the rush just inside the far post to give the B’s a 1-0 edge.

Take a look:

The first goal of the Second Round belongs to the @NHLBruins. The shorthanded variety.#CBJvsBOS here: https://t.co/YugQLbt0jn pic.twitter.com/BbZQu9OEeX — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 25, 2019

TD Garden sure was rocking after that one.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images