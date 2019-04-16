Nuggets Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing.

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to steal a pair of road games to open their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. The seventh-seeded Spurs rolled into the Pepsi with a 101-96 win in Game 1 on Saturday, riding a double-double from DeMar DeRozan.

Denver looks to avoid falling into a massive hole against the always tough-to-top Spurs team before the series shifts back to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4.

Here’s how to watch Spurs-Nuggets Game 2:

When: Tuesday, April 16, at 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA TV

