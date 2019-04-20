Nuggets Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 4 Online

Can the San Antonio Spurs push the Denver Nuggets to the brink of elimination?

The Spurs allowed the Nuggets to tie the series in Game 2 following a fourth quarter meltdown, but San Antonio answered back in Game 3 with a 118-108 win to take a 2-1 lead.

San Antonio guard Derrrick White went off for 36 points in Game 3, and will look to replicate that performance Saturday night at AT&T Center, while the Nuggets look to even things out at two games apiece.

Here’s how to watch Spurs-Nuggets Game 3 online:

When: Saturday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images