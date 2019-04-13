Off To Strong Start, Red Sox’s Matt Barnes Looks Like Shutdown Reliever

At this point, it’s nearly impossible to say that Matt Barnes’ strong 2018 was a fluke.

The Boston Red Sox reliever has been on point so far this season, posting a 1-0 record with a 1.69 ERA and one save in five appearances. Sharing closing duties with fellow right-hander Ryan Brasier, Barnes looks like a legitimate high-leverage option for Alex Cora.

So, what’s allowed Barnes to get off to such a good start?

Hear him explain in the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, sponsored by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images