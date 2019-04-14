Pacers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 1 Online

There have been upsets abound to kick off the 2019 NBA Playoffs, and the Boston Celtics are hoping to avoid being the next victim.

The fourth-seeded C’s will begin their first round series with the fifth-seeded Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Boston has made it to the conference finals in each of the past two seasons, but both times fell to the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics were expected to be a wagon this season, but fell short of expectations, however they seemed to hit their stride a bit at the end of the season.

Here’s how to watch Pacers-Celtics Game 1 online.

When: Sunday, April 14, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images