Pacers Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 2 Online

The Boston Celtics made a statement in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, and now they’re out to prove that wasn’t a one-time thing.

After an 84-74 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the first-round NBA Playoff series, the Celtics now will host the Pacers for Game 2 Wednesday evening before the series shifts to Indianapolis.

As evidenced by the final score, Game 1 largely was a defensive battle, so expect a more concerted effort from both times to get to the rim more often.

Here’s how to watch Pacers-Celtics Game 2 online:

When: Wednesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images