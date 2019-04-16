Patrice Bergeron Has Simple Assessment Of Bruins’ Top Line After Game 3 Loss

Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak absolutely torched the Toronto Maple Leafs last season in the playoffs.

But the Boston Bruins’ top line has been lacking its potent punch for two-thirds of this year’s first-round rematch against the Leafs. The B’s top trio was held silent five-on-five in Game 1, and again were very quiet in a 3-2 Game 3 loss to the Leafs on Monday.

Bergeron, Marchand and Pastrnak were held scoreless Monday, leading Bergeron to offer a pretty simple assessment of his line’s performance.

Patrice Bergeron on his line: “We’ve got to be better.” — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) April 16, 2019

The line has created just one even strength goal in the series, losing its battle against John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman. And it’s pretty clear that without their top line clicking, the Bruins are fighting an uphill battle against the Leafs.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images