Patrice Bergeron Pinpoints Biggest Difference For Bruins In Game 6

The Boston Bruins went into Scotiabank Arena on Sunday with their backs against the wall.

They emerged with new life, taking a do-or-die 4-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 of their first round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy called the win the best effort the B’s had put together thus far in the playoffs. It certainly is hard to argue that Sunday was not Boston’s best all around performance. Patrice Bergeron pointed out that a lot of little things, and one big thing made the difference in Game 6.

Patrice Bergeron on difference in games that Bruins have won: "It's a lot of little things … it's been pretty even five-on-five & special teams have been a big difference" Boston 7/16 on the power play in the series — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 21, 2019

The Bruins went 2-for-2 on the power play on Sunday, notching a pair of goals in the first period with the man advantage and giving them a lead they would not surrender for the duration of the game.

On the flip side, Boston killed all three Toronto power plays.

Boston’s advantage in the series lies clearly with special teams, with the Bruins sporting an elite power play and a penalty kill capable of slowing Toronto’s potent attack. But the Bruins have gotten in trouble this series with slow stretches during 5-on-5 play and have seen their offense disappear when the power play is not on.

So Bergeron is pretty spot on here. And it’s likely that special teams will play a massive role in Game 7.

