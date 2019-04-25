Patriots 2019 NFL Draft Preview: New England’s Best Fit At Each Position

Barring a trade down, the New England Patriots are set to add a rookie to their roster Thursday night.

The 2019 NFL Draft finally kicks off Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET and runs through Saturday. Thursday is saved for just Round 1 of the draft. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place Friday starting at 7 p.m., and Saturday is a marathon with Rounds 4-7 beginning at noon.

Here are the Patriots’ current 2019 picks:

Round 1, Pick 32

Round 2, Pick 56

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 73

Round 3, Pick 97

Round 3, Pick 101

Round 4, Pick 134

Round 6, Pick 205

Round 7, Pick 239

Round 7, Pick 243

Round 7, Pick 246

Round 7, Pick 252

QUARTERBACK

Will Grier, West Virginia

Grier is a bit undersized at 6-foot-2, 217 pounds, but he’s among the most accurate passers in the draft, has a deceptively strong arm and isn’t afraid to chuck it downfield. He struggled a bit against pressure, according to Pro Football Focus’ metrics, but only threw eight interceptions in 2018.

It’s tough to know where Grier will come off the board. It could be anywhere from Round 1 to 3. The Patriots are looking for an heir to Tom Brady’s starting quarterback throne.

RUNNING BACK

Tony Pollard, Memphis

Running back should be low on the Patriots’ priority list, but Pollard has the versatility to fill Cordarrelle Patterson’s role from the 2018 season. Pollard can play running back and slot receiver. He’s also one of the best kick returners in college football history. He could fall to the sixth round.

WIDE RECEIVER

David Sills, West Virginia

It was tough to whittle down this list to just one name. Ultimately, Sills fits best from a mental aspect as a former quarterback with adept ability to read a defense. We think he could catch on to the Patriots’ offense quickly and contribute from Day 1. He’ll be off the board around Round 4. Among other fits, we like better athletes like Georgia’s Mecole Hardman, Ohio State’s Parris Campbell, UMass’ Andy Isabella, Notre Dame’s Miles Boykin and South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel.

TIGHT END

Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

The Patriots can let current tight ends Matt LaCosse and Austin Seferian-Jenkins focus on the blocking aspect of the game while Sternberger runs seam routes to beat NFL linebackers and safeties. With the right coaching, Sternberger could have upside as a blocker, as well. The Patriots have shown plenty of interest in the big tight end. He’s a projected second- or third-rounder.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Max Scharping, Northern Illinois

The Patriots need a tackle to back up both Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon. Scharping is a good athlete and has experience at left and right tackle. He’ll likely be drafted on Day 2.

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Drew Forbes, Southeast Missouri

Forbes is a late-riser in the draft process as a non-combine invitee. He ran a 4.96-second 40-yard dash with a 7.65-second 3-cone drill. The Patriots likely will need a left guard next season after Joe Thuney hits free agency. Forbes is a projected fourth- or fifth-round pick.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

At over 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds with a 4.93-second 40-yard dash and 7.45-second 3-cone drill, Tillery could play on the edge on early downs and kick inside to rush the passer on third down. He essentially could fill two spots on the Patriots’ defense with one pick. If he’s there at No. 32 overall, we’d grab him. Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence is another nice fit in the first round.

DEFENSIVE END

Anthony Nelson, Iowa

Nelson is one of the most underrated players in the 2019 draft. He’s a projected third-rounder but has ideal size at 6-foot-7, 271 pounds with impressive athleticism. He also was a productive pass rusher in college.

LINEBACKER

Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii

It’s becoming tougher and tougher to find big linebackers. Tavai is 6-foot-2, 246 pounds and can stuff the run and rush the passer. He’s a projected third- or fourth-rounder.

CORNERBACK

Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt

Williams doesn’t hit all of the Patriots’ typical measurables at 6-foot-4, 211 pounds, but he ran an impressive 6.92-second 3-cone drill and 4.07-second short shuttle. He’s best suited to cover tall wide receivers and tight ends in the NFL. We wouldn’t be surprised if the Patriots drafted him 32nd overall. He’s a late-first/early-second round prospect.

SAFETY

Amani Hooker, Iowa

Hooker tested fantastically with a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, 6.81-second 3-cone and 4.1-second short shuttle. Think Patrick Chung. Hooker can play a hybrid safety/linebacker role. He’s a second- or third-round prospect. We also like Washington’s Taylor Rapp despite his 4.78-second 40-yard dash. He’ll be drafted around the same area.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images