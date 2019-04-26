Patriots Day 2 Mock Draft: How New England Can Fill More Major Needs

The New England Patriots somewhat surprisingly filled their biggest need in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft when they selected wide receiver N’Keal Harry out of Arizona State.

The Patriots currently have five picks on Day 2 of the draft, which kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. ET, when they can start addressing their ancillary needs. They still could use help or depth at quarterback, tight end, offensive tackle, defensive end, defensive tackle, defensive back and linebacker.

Chances are the Patriots will move around the board Friday, but we’ll play it straight with no trades in a Day 2 mock draft to fill out those positions.

Round 2, Pick 56: DB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt

We actually wouldn’t be surprised if the Patriots traded up to get Williams, because we’ve heard they like him. But given some of the names available at cornerback, like Washington’s Byron Murphy and LSU’s Greedy Williams, the Patriots might be able to wait on Joejuan.

Williams is 6-foot-4, 211 pounds and should be able to cover tight ends and big-bodied wide receivers in the NFL.

Round 2, Pick 64: QB Will Grier, West Virginia

We have no idea where Grier comes off of the board. But since projected first-rounder Drew Lock is still available and teams with quarterback needs are running low, Grier might still be available here at the end of the second round.

Grier is undersized but accurate, and he’s a gamer. The Patriots should look to add a developmental quarterback, whether it’s Grier, Ryan Finley, Jarrett Stidham, Clayton Thorson, Tyree Jackson or even Josh Rosen, on Day 2 of the draft.

Round 3, Pick 73: TE Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

The Patriots still need a young pass catcher at the tight end position. They’ve shown considerable interest in Sternberger, who needs work as a blocker but could be a playmaker in the passing game.

Round 3, Pick 97: OT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois

The Patriots don’t currently have a swing tackle on their roster. Scharping could fill that void as an athletic offensive lineman with positional versatility.

Round 3, Pick 101: DT Trysten Hill, UCF

We’ve decided defensive tackle is a bigger need than defensive end or linebacker. Hill is big and has shown dominant traits at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds. The Patriots really only have three locks on their roster at defensive tackle in Lawrence Guy, Mike Pennel and Adam Butler. They have more players with promise at defensive end with Michael Bennett, John Simon, Derek Rivers, Deatrich Wise, Keionta Davis, Trent Harris and Ufomba Kamalu competing for roles.

Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson and Hawaii linebacker Jahvani Tavai are other options in the third round.

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports Images