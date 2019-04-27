Patriots First-Round Draft Pick N’Keal Harry Already Has Made NFL History

The New England Patriots must be expecting big things from N’Keal Harry, and it appears he already has made some NFL history.

The Pats selected the Arizona State wide receiver with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, which makes it the first time in the Bill Belichick era New England has taken a wideout in the first round.

Harry was born in Canada, but at a very young age moved to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, making him a native of the Caribbean nation.

During his conference call with reporters Thursday night after getting drafted, he noted that he’s the first player in the NFL from the the island.

“My family is from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It’s a small island in the Caribbean. So, my grandmother and I and one of my aunties have just been by ourselves out in Arizona. I’ve been extremely blessed with the people that have been around me, with the company that has been around me. I feel like I was blessed with people that have the same mindset as me, people that want to improve, people that want to learn, people that want to grow. So, you know, God has really blessed me throughout the years.”

When asked if there are any other players in the NFL from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Harry responded: “No, “I’m the first one.”

