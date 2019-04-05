Patriots Mailbag: Will New England Make Splash Trade At NFL Draft?

It’s been three weeks since free agency began, and the 2019 NFL Draft isn’t for another three weeks. We’ve reached a dead period in the NFL offseason.

New England Patriots fans still have plenty of questions, however, so let’s get straight into this week’s mailbag.

What remaining free would you like to see sign with Pats and why? #MailDoug

— @SenecaDavid1

Here’s a list of available players that could be nice fits for the Patriots:

RB Darren Sproles

RB Bilal Powell

WR Dontrelle Inman

WR Chris Hogan

WR Jermaine Kearse

WR Seth Roberts

WR Aldrick Robinson

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

TE Maxx Williams

OT Ryan Schraeder

OT Ulrick John

DE Nick Perry

DT Ndamukong Suh

DT Allen Bailey

LB Jamie Collins

My top pick among those players would be Suh. I think Inman or Roberts would start to ease some concerns in the receiver corps, as well.

Offensive tackle is sneakily one of the Patriots’ biggest remaining needs. They have only unproven commodities behind starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, including projected starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who missed this rookie season with a torn Achilles.

Do you see pats making a big trade at draft

— @Hodgebone

Hodgebone! Hodgeboooooone. Sorry, I just love your Twitter handle.

We all know the Patriots will make trades during the draft. It’s just a matter of whether they swing a splash trade for a useful veteran player.

I believe they will. I just don’t know who that receiver/tight end will end up being. If the Patriots don’t trade for a pass-catcher, they could be in some trouble for the 2019 season.

The Patriots acquired players like Trent Brown and Randy Moss around the draft in past years. They should be looking to make a similar move later this month for an immediate starter.

In this week’s video mailbag, I was asked if the Patriots could trade for Julio Jones. Watch it here:

If one of the Iowa tight ends is still there at 21, could you see a trade up with Seattle? Seattle only has four picks and will be looking to trade down.

— @MarkJohnBennett

I could. Here’s what I find interesting about this scenario: The Patriots wouldn’t have to give up much to get up to No. 21.

The Patriots currently have the following picks: Nos. 32, 56, 64, 73, 97, 101, 134, 205, 239, 243, 246 and 252.

They could give up Nos. 32, 73 and 205 for Nos. 21 and 159.

That still would leave the Patriots with five picks in the first two days of the 2019 NFL Draft, including one first- and two second-rounders.

OR

They could give up No. 56, No. 64 and No. 73 for No. 21 and No. 159.

The Patriots would be left with four picks in the first two days of the 2019 NFL Draft, including two first-rounders.

I’d probably make either trade if the right player was available. The Patriots currently have too many picks as it is with 12 total. I think Noah Fant or T.J. Hockenson would be worth those deals.

Why is everyone freaking out about the WR position? They traded for Moss in April. Also, the Redskins won every offseason and lost every regular season.

— @TheOrigCatfood

They’re freaking out because a similar trade isn’t guaranteed to occur. I can understand being concerned.

Freaking out, however, is underestimating Bill Belichick, which has proven to be supremely unwise over the years.

Are there any good Kick Returners coming out of this years draft? I can’t seem to find that as a stat #AskDoug

— @JeridRussell

Two guys that stick out as kick returners are South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel and Memphis RB/WR Tony Pollard.

Samuel averaged a touchdown every 10 kick returns during his college career. He had two touchdowns on two kick returns in 2017 as a junior. He had one touchdown and averaged 24.8 yards per return as a senior last season. He’s also an excellent receiver.

Pollard is a hybrid player. He carried the ball 139 times for 941 yards with nine touchdowns and caught 104 passes for 1,292 yards with nine touchdowns in three college seasons. He returned 87 kicks for 2,616 yards with seven touchdowns.

Toledo’s Dionate Johnson and UNC’s Anthony Ratliff-Williams also had success as kick returners in college.

is Kyler Murray that good or do the Cardinals just love him? if any other team were picking first would he even be in the conversation? seems similar to Jamarcus Russell. good prospect, but not at no. 1 except for one team. #maildoug

— @DaveBiscella

From what I gathered from the NFL Scouting Combine, opinions vary wildly on Kyler Murray. So, it would largely depend on which other team was picking first and who ultimately would be making that decision.

I believe some teams would rather miss on a 6-foot-5, 221-pound prospect like Duke’s Daniel Jones than Murray, who’s just 5-foot-10, 207 pounds, based on optics. You look dumber if the short guy fails.

That being said, I do think Murray is very good, and I do believe he can succeed in the NFL at his size.

Let’s go rapid fire.

Bill plays with our heads and trades into top 15. He lets Doug K. make the pick. It is? #maildoug

— @wilroache

I’ll take Clemson defensive tackle — and Springfield, Mass.-native — Christian Wilkins.

What’s something that Pats fans are worried about that doesn’t scare you?

— @proudblackmatt

Spiders. Definitely spiders.

What’s 2+2?

— @Rooney013

I’m pretty sure it’s four.

Should I make breakfast or go out for breakfast?

#MailDoug

— @Ireland2Canada

Are you in a rush? Grab a McGriddle.

Who do you think will go farther in the playoffs: Bruins or Celtics? #MailDoug

— @isaackaufer

Bruins.

Pop socket on the back of your phone Yes or No?

— @rankjas

Nope. I had one on my old phone and never used it. I just played with it.

What’s your favorite meme?

— @DaRealFatness

Of mine? Probably this one:

addicted to memes pic.twitter.com/4TrKufSapI — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 14, 2019

When will the Pats next play in London?

— @dansjp12

Hopefully soon. I’d enjoy an expensed trip to London.

Instead of trading for wr pre draft, any teams with too many TEs?

— @MMMX_R

Maybe the Tampa Buccaneers or the Indianapolis Colts?

Does Ty Montgomery make any sense as a cheap experiment for a replacement to Patterson? #MailDoug

— @lc_3344

I don’t hate the idea of signing Montgomery as a training camp body. He doesn’t have the athleticism to replicate Cordarrelle Patterson, but he does have some of the versatility. He also has some experience as a kick returner.

Do you think Mathew slater would consider and be considered to be the teams character coach after he retires?

— @McquadeGlenn

I think he’d be great in that role.

Who is better is his original skill position: Slater as WR, King as LB or Ebner as S? You can use college stats if you want. #MailDoug

— @gcabreu87

I’d rank them:

1. S Nate Ebner

2. WR Matthew Slater

3. LB Brandon King

Are you worried about the RedSox’s slow start to the seas…

Oh, sorry, wrong window, I ment – who are we going to draft in the first round?!

— @rafalzochowski

My current picks: An Iowa tight end, Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown or Notre Dame DT Jerry Tillery.

I had Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. going No. 32 overall in my latest mock, but he’s since dropped in some draft rankings. Perhaps the Patriots could even get him in the second round now.

Rank the following fruits in ascending order of how fruity they are: banana, apple, mango, orange, watermelon.

— @BriBriTheSlyGuy

Jeez, that’s tough, but I love how vague this question is.

1. Orange

2. Apple

3. Banana

4. Mango

5. Watermelon

Is it possible the Patriots could have the most agile team but also the slowest? #3cone #MailDoug

— @Castles_Burning

It’s possible, though the Patriots do have some speedsters on their team. Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios, Keion Crossen, Obi Melifonwu and Devin McCourty are very fast.

What’s your favourite song right now? #MailDoug

— @AldoW83

This is going to sound very specific, but I’ve been into late-80s mid-tempo Ramones songs lately. Here’s a playlist of some songs I’ve been listening to a lot as of late.

