Patriots Offseason Schedule Announced: Key Dates For OTAs, Minicamp

The New England Patriots officially announced their 2019 offseason schedule Monday.

Phase 1 of the Patriots’ offseason program will begin April 15 at Gillette Stadium, with organized team activities kicking off five weeks later.

The team will hold 10 days of on-field practice between May 20 and June 11 (seven voluntary OTAs, three mandatory minicamp sessions) before breaking for the summer.

Here’s the full list of spring practice days (minicamp practices are marked with an asterisk):

Monday, May 20

Tuesday, May 21

Thursday, May 23

Wednesday, May 29

Thursday, May 30

*Tuesday, June 4

*Wednesday, June 5

*Thursday, June 6

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Minicamp and training camp (which begins in late July) are the only mandatory portions of the NFL’s offseason schedule. Players can opt to skip voluntary workouts and OTAs, as Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski did last year.

Brady plans to take the same approach this offseason, according to ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss.

All spring practices are closed to the public.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images