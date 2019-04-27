Patriots Select Cornerback Ken Webster With Final 2019 NFL Draft Pick

FOXBORO, Mass. — With their 10th and final pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Ole Miss cornerback Ken Webster in the twilight of the seventh round (No. 252 overall).

Athleticism is Webster’s calling card. He ranked first among cornerbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine in the vertical jump (43 inches), tied for second in the bench press (18 reps) fourth in the broad jump (133 inches), sixth in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds), eighth in the three-cone drill (6.85 seconds) and tied for ninth in the short shuttle (4.14 seconds).

Webster tallied 11 pass breakups and one interception as a sophomore in 2015, but he suffered a severe knee injury that caused him to miss the entire 2016 season. He was not as productive upon his return, totaling two picks and seven PBUs in 17 games over his final two collegiate seasons.

Webster also was suspended for the first game of the 2017 season after being arrested for shoplifting.

In New England, Webster joins a crowded cornerback room that also features 2019 second-round pick Joejuan Williams.

Here is the full list of 2019 Patriots draft picks:

First round: WR K’Neal Harry (No. 32)

Second round: CB Joejuan Williams (No. 45)

Third round: DE Chase Winovich (No. 77)

Third round: RB Damien Harris (No. 87)

Third round: OT Yodny Cajuste (No. 101)

Fourth round: G/C Hjalte Froholdt (No. 118)

Fourth round: QB Jarrett Stidham (No. 133)

Fifth round: DL Byron Cowart (No. 159)

Fifth round: P Jake Bailey (No. 163)

Seventh round: CB Ken Webster (No. 252)

