Patriots Select Running Back Damien Harris With 87th Pick In 2018 NFL Draft

Despite having a fully stocked backfield, the New England Patriots opted to use their fourth selection in the 2019 NFL Draft on a running back.

The Patriots drafted Alabama running back Damien Harris with the 87th overall pick Friday night, adding him to a position group that also features 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Brandon Bolden and fullback James Develin.

Though fellow Crimson Tide product Josh Jacobs was drafted much earlier (27th overall to the Oakland Raiders), Harris was Alabama’s starting running back in each of the last three seasons, totaling 3,076 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns and averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Harris was not a prolific pass-catcher for Nick Saban’s squad, but he was used occasionally in that capacity. He tallied a career-high 22 receptions for 204 yards as senior in 2018.

Here are Harris’ measurables and combine testing numbers:

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 216 pounds

Hand size: 9 3/4 inches

Arm length: 30 3/4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.57 seconds

Bench press: 16

Vertical jump: 37 inches

Broad jump: 123 inches

Three-cone drill: N/A

Short shuttle: N/A

More to come.

