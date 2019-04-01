Patriots Sign Former Basketball Player To Bolster Offensive Line Depth

The New England Patriots added some offensive line competition Monday afternoon.

The Patriots announced the signing of former Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Cedrick Lang, who will battle for a roster spot behind projected starters Marcus Cannon and Isaiah Wynn.

Lang, 26, took an unconventional route to the NFL, playing four seasons of basketball and just one of football (as a tight end) in college at Texas-El Paso. Listed at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, he converted to tackle after his senior season and signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2016.

Though he’ll be entering his fourth pro season, Lang has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game. He missed all of last season with a leg injury suffered in a preseason game.

Cannon and Wynn are expected to start at the two tackle spots for the Patriots this season — the latter replacing Trent Brown on the left side — but the team lacks a proven NFL backup. Lang joins a group of roster hopefuls featuring Cole Croston (12 career offensive snaps), Dan Skipper (10 snaps) and Ryker Mathews (played in the CFL last season).

