Patriots Sign Wideout Demaryius Thomas To Reported One-Year Contract

The New England Patriots made a potentially significant addition to their receiving corps Tuesday, signing former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas’ contract is a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The exact details of the contract have not been reported, but Thomas likely will need to earn most of that money through incentives.

The Patriots announced the signing Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas was one of the NFL’s premier wideouts from 2012 to 2017, averaging 95.8 catches, 1,303.2 yards and 8.5 touchdowns per season during that span and earning four Pro Bowl selections.

The 31-year-old managed just 59 catches for 677 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games for the Broncos and Houston Texans last season, however, and more importantly is coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2018 season in December.

If healthy, Thomas, who played under Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels early in his career in Denver, projects as a starter in New England’s offense alongside Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman. There’s no guarantee Thomas will be ready for Week 1 — or that he’ll return to anything resembling his pre-2018 form once he’s recovered — but he is progressing well in his rehab, according to NFL Media’s James Palmer.

From my understanding Thomas is expected to be available sooner than most believe he will be. I would guess the Patriots probably know this because McDaniels was around DT when his suffered his first Achilles and he came back in roughly 6 months. https://t.co/7Pu7n0qj41 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 16, 2019

Thomas joins Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Bruce Ellington, Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios, Damoun Patterson and special teamer Matthew Slater on the Patriots’ depth chart at receiver. Josh Gordon also could factor into the equation if his indefinite suspension is lifted.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images