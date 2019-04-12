Patriots, Titans To Hold Joint Practices Ahead Of Preseason Matchup

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans will take the field together for a set of joint practices ahead of their preseason matchup at Nissan Stadium this summer.

Titans coach — and former Patriots linebacker — Mike Vrabel confirmed the arrangement Friday during an appearance on the “Official Titans Podcast.”

“We are going to practice against the Patriots,” Vrabel said. “They’re going to come down here, and it’ll be great for our fans to come out here and see a lot of great players, the team that won the Super Bowl last year. They’ll be able to watch those practices and see us work and how we compete against each other and try to improve.”

The Patriots and Titans are scheduled to face off in Week 2 of the preseason. The date and time for that game have not been announced, but it will fall between Aug. 15 and 19. Since the Titans are the home team, joint practices will take place at Tennessee’s training camp facility at Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn.

In addition to the Vrabel connection, the Titans’ roster also features several former Patriots players, including cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Logan Ryan and running back Dion Lewis.

All my friends in one place 🔥🔥I’m taking one rep at receiver during 1on1s im calling out @McCourtyTwins now on the record. Easy money he getting old 👴🏾@dharm32 @PatrickChung23 @NateEbner https://t.co/JoDNBE9uyV — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 12, 2019

Last year marked the first time since 2011 that New England did not practice with any of its preseason opponents. The Titans currently are the Patriots’ only confirmed 2019 joint practice partners, but they could look to schedule sessions with the Detroit Lions, as well, ahead of their meeting in Week 1 of the preseason.

Detroit coach Matt Patricia spent more than a decade on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff before joining the Lions last offseason, including six seasons as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images