Patriots Trade Up To Select Punter Jake Bailey In Fifth Round Of NFL Draft

Ryan Allen will have competition again this summer.

Weeks after re-signing Allen in free agency, the Patriots traded up four spots in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select Stanford punter Jake Bailey at No. 163 overall.

Bailey was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2017 and 2018, finishing his college career as Stanford’s all-time leader in punting average (43.81 yards). Thirty-seven of his 68 punts last season were downed inside the 20-yard line, according to Pro Football Focus.

And, unlike Allen and most punters who have come through New England during the Bill Belichick era, Bailey is right-footed.

Bailey set another Stanford record during a December win over Cal with a punt that traveled 84 yards. He also handled kickoffs for the Cardinal.

In the move up for Bailey, the Patriots traded the 167th overall pick and a late seventh-rounder (No. 246) to the Philadelphia Eagles for pick No. 163. The deal came minutes after New England traded up to No. 159 to take Maryland defensive end Byron Cowart.

Allen has been the Patriots’ punter since he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He easily beat out UDFA Corey Bojorquez for a roster spot last summer and had an excellent game in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams.

