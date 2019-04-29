Patriots Trading Tight End Jacob Hollister To Seahawks For Future Draft Pick

The New England Patriots didn’t draft a tight end over the weekend, and now they’re trading one.

The Patriots are trading Jacob Hollister to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, per the NFL transaction wire.

The move leaves the Patriots with Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo, Stephen Anderson and rookie free-agent pickup Andrew Beck at the position.

Hollister was expected to take on a big role during the 2018 season but couldn’t stay healthy, missing time with chest and hamstring injuries. Hollister eventually was placed on injured reserve late in the season after catching just four passes for 52 yards in eight games. He had four catches for 42 yards in 15 games during his rookie season in 2017.

Hollister came to the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Wyoming in 2017 alongside his twin brother, Cody, an undrafted receiver out of Arkansas. Jacob Hollister’s lack of dependability last season likely played into the Patriots’ decision to trade him. The Patriots get an asset, and Hollister gets a fresh start where he can rebuild his reputation.

Cody Hollister was non-tendered as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. He’s still on the open market.

