Patriots Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: New England Add More Receiver Help

FOXBORO, Mass. — The 2019 NFL Draft has come to a close, but the New England Patriots are not finished adding players. Lest we forget about the undrafted free agent signing period.

The Patriots are signing North Carolina wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, his agency announced on Twitter.

Meyers is 6-foot-2, 203 pounds and ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash with a 6.87-second 3-cone drill. He caught 92 passes for 1,047 yards with four touchdowns last season.

The Patriots also are signing UAB wide receiver Xavier Ubosi, Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor reported.

Ubosi is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash. He caught 35 passes for 837 yards with eight touchdowns.

Texas guard Calvin Anderson announced he’s signing with the Patriots. Anderson is 6-foot-4, 292 pounds and ran an impressive 7.20-second 3-cone and 4.45-second short shuttle at his pro day.

The Patriots are signing Missouri linebacker Terez Hall, a source told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Hall is 6-foot-1, 230 pounds and ran a 4.90-second 40-yard dash. He had 71 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks in 2018.

The Patriots are signing Marshall safety Malik Gant, a source told Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington. Gant is 6-feet, 209 and ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash.

The Patriots are signing Miami offensive tackle Tyree St. Louis, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported. St. Louis is 6-foot-5, 314 pounds and ran a 5.42-second 40-yard dash.

